Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate of Middletown Welcomes Terrence Fitzpatrick

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2007 -- Fitzpatrick a Monmouth County native has broad area knowledge and is dedicated to his clientele. He is also active in the community as members of the Knights of Columbus, Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Northern Monmouth Chamber of Commerce.



In addition, Fitzpatrick is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the New Jersey Association of Realtors, and both the Monmouth and Hudson County Boards of Realtorand the related Multiple Listing Services for the counties.



“Terence has a strong background in both residential and commercial Real Estate, and will be an asset to the Middletown office.” said Karen Blackbourn, Branch executive of the Middletown office of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate.



The sales associates of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate provide Premier Service®, an innovative system that puts customer service guarantees in writing and invites consumers to evaluate their experiences afterward. Premier Service® promises consumers consistent and measurable levels of service rated by an independent survey.



Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate has 17 offices and 700 sales associates throughout New Jersey. GMAC Home Services, LLC is the parent company of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate, and has more than 1,300 real estate brokerage offices and 22,000 agents nationwide. In addition to real estate brokerage, GMAC Home Services LLC provides comprehensive relocation, mortgage and real estate brokerage franchise services.



