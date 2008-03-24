Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate Paints New Jersey Red

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2008 -- The sales associates of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate recently saw red when they participated in National Wear Red Day for Women to help bring attention to the number one killer of New Jersey and American females – cardiovascular disease.



Together, the real estate professionals raised money by donating $5 each to wear red for the Go Red for Women movement, a national effort to increase awareness of women’s risk for heart disease and stroke. To honor their efforts, Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate President Patricia S. Bell announces the company will match the total amount of funds raised for the American Heart Association.



Money raised will benefit research and education to help reduce the incidence of cardiovascular disease in women. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke, claim the lives of more than 460,000 women annually – more female lives than from the next five causes of death combined.



“Go Red for Women is such a vital effort that we’re delighted to join in,” says Bell. “The generosity of our sales associates and staff will help bring forth positive change in women’s heart health.”



About Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate

Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate has 16 offices and more than 700 sales associates throughout New Jersey. GMAC Home Services, LLC is the parent company of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate with nearly 20,000 Sales-Partners and more than 1,000 office locations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and Portugal. In addition to real estate brokerage, GMAC Home Services, LLC provides comprehensive relocation, mortgage and real estate brokerage franchise services.



About American Heart Association National Wear Red Day

For more information on conducting an American Heart Association National Wear Red Day for Women campaign, call the New Jersey office of the American Heart Association at (609) 208-0020 or call Go Red for Women toll-free at (888) MY-HEART. Go Red TM of AHA.

