Cedar Brook, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2012 --Glory Days Sports Inc. today announced that it is changing its name to PlayMore Sport & Social Club Inc. The company is making the name change to further establish a unique identity in the industry and to allow for immediate recognition of the product and services offered when expanding into new territories.



The company believes its new name better represents the full nature of its services, which are broader than the Glory Days Sports name implies. The name "Glory Days Sports" has become associated with adult sporting leagues solely, a definition that captures only a portion of the company's overall approach to offering young adult professionals an escape from their hard working lifestyles.



"We are making this name change to more clearly portray the opportunities we offer for the many overly worked and overly stressed adult professionals," said , Matt DeNafo Co-Owner of PlayMore Sport & Social Inc. “‘PlayMore Sport & Social Club’ more fully conveys the nature and breadth of our business, which is much more comprehensive than organizing a few different sporting leagues. Our new name enables us to underscore our unique identity as a premier organizer of adult sporting leagues and classes, various obstacle course races and runs, and several social events and parties." added Nick Gargano, Co-Owner of PlayMore Sport & Social.



The company will begin to use the new name immediately. Also, to begin use immediately will be the new website address of http://www.PlayMoreSJ.com. The previous https://www.GloryDaysSports.net website address will remain active for up to one year and redirect you to the https://www.PlayMoreSJ.com. The previous main phone line of (609) 878-0234 will adjust to an After Hours and Text Messaging phone line. The new main phone line during Office Hours will be (856) 809-2688, with a fax line of (856) 809-2698.



About PlayMore Sport & Social Club

PlayMore Sport & Social is a premier provider of fun and excitement to all young professionals looking to stay active and meet new people. The company was founded in February 2009 by Jamie Connor, Mark DeNafo, Matt DeNafo, and Nick Gargano. In the course of almost four years the company has grown from a seven team softball league to a ten thousand member Sport and Social Club, with hopes to double in size over the next year. The privately held, PlayMore Sport & Social Club Inc. is strategically located midway between Philadelphia and New York City, in Cedar Brook, New Jersey. The potentials for growth both in South Jersey, expanding throughout the state, and in to the big cities, are limitless.