Glossed Boutique Releases LipSense Limited Edition Diamond Collection & 15 New Lip Colors

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2018 --Just in time for customers hoping to start the New Year in style, Glossed Boutique stocks the recently released limited edition Diamond Collection from LipSense. In addition to the Diamond Collection, 15 new lip colors were also re-released.



The Diamond Collection features 3 colors: Bombshell Diamond, Caramel Apple Diamond, and Sheer Berry Diamond. There is also a Diamond Kiss Gloss. What makes this collection special is that it is made with real diamond dust. The Gloss adds extra sparkle and shine to any existing LipSense color.



"Anyone who knows me knows that I am passionate about helping ladies find the perfect makeup for their needs - whether that is the right shade, a bold new lip color, or skincare product to make their morning routine easier," said Rory Bellow, founder of Glossed. "I love releasing new products that I know my friends will love. Between the new formula for our concealer and blush products and the amazingly decadent new lip colors, I am confident that I can help anyone find the best product."



Glossed is not just a sales vehicle. The beauty website and blog features tips and tricks to achieving sought-after makeup looks. Bellow regularly adds new products, tips, recommendations, and new ways to help visitors on their beauty journey.



About Glossed Boutique

Glossed is a beauty website and blog that features makeup and skincare tips and products. Senegence and LipSense product lines are sold. Free color and makeup consultations available by request. Glossed also newly features accessories.



www.glossedboutique.com

