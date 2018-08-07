Glow-in-the-Dark TyDy Glow Rings Are Both Fun and Fashionable

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2018 --When it comes to rings that are stylish and attractive, customers have a lot of choices, but none are quite as fun and exciting as the new TyDy Glow rings. Designed to glow in the dark, these rings are a great choice for parties, concerts, music festivals and other fun occasions.



The rings are available in any size as each ring is handmade. The creators can resize the rings as needed. The bands come in 6-millimeter and 1/4-inch widths to suit the wearer's preference. The inside of each ring is slightly rounded to enhance the wearer's comfort.



Each ring features multiple glowing colors swirled together to create a unique tie-dye effect. Because the entire process is done by hand, each one is one-of-a-kind. The rings can also be stacked together on a cord or chain to wear as a necklace, bracelet or anklet.



Even when they aren't glowing in the dark, these rings still look spectacular. Made from durable, high-quality epoxy, the bands are sleek and stylish. Wearers can dress them up for fancy occasions or dress them down for more casual events.



When fully charged, a TyDy Glow ring can glow in the dark for several hours, though some colors glow longer than others. To charge the ring, all the wearer needs to do is hold the ring in direct sunlight for a few seconds. Electric lights can charge the rings too, but it takes a bit longer than sunlight. Users can also charge their rings with UV lights, black lights and even LED lights, like from a smartphone, tablet or laptop. The rings can continue to be recharged for more than 10 years without losing their ability to glow.



TyDy Glow is ready to begin shipping rings out to customers. They are also seeking to attract more customers to the brand. To accomplish this goal, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds. The campaign has a funding goal of $5,000, which it had already surpassed at the time of this release. The creators of TyDy Glow will use the money to ramp up their marketing efforts so they can reach a wider audience.



Campaign backers can get a glow ring for contributions of $35 or more. They can expect to receive the product in September 2018.