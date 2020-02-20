New Brunswick, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2020 --Gripping hands with the seventeen-year-old Swedish environmental activist, Greta Thunberg, Glowzoo Records announces the worldwide release of "The Change" song and video. Beginning on February 28th, 2020, the song will hit the ground running on all streaming and downloading platforms in 240 countries. Endeavoring to increase environmental awareness, the song and video highlights samples of Thunberg's 2018 speech to the United Nations Climate Change Conference. The speech heard round the world set off coordinated multi-city student protests marching for reform that involved over a million attendees each. To that end, the newly-released song and video sets to music some of Thunberg's powerful words to instill a sense of action long overdue.



Bringing urgency to the masses, TikTok superstar Mychael, @mychaelade, will throw his hat into the ring for the launch of "The Change." With 7.5 million followers, the influencer will start the #thechangechallenge as he endeavors to use the song to draw attention to the need for environmental reform.



Produced by Canadian producer, FKR, the song features a piano House melody while The Change video version mixes it up with another heavy-hitter. The song's video version, the PL Unity Mix, was remixed by Philip Larsen of Manhattan Clique. His remixing talents can be heard on four Katy Perry projects as well as tunes from Lady Gaga and Britney Spears, among others.



Donating 100% of artist royalties from the song, the CEO of Glowzoo Records, said of the release, "I feel very strongly about this subject so, making a profit would be totally unacceptable. I created this song because I love music and want our children and grandchildren to have the best future possible."



For more information, visit http://www.glowzoorecords.com.



About Glowzoo Records

Glowzoo Records is an independent record label based in New Brunswick, Canada.



YouTube Video:

https://youtu.be/4ZaqYczRSwI



Contact:

Representative

Glowzoo Records

info@glowzoorecords.com

506-878-7467



Website:

http://www.glowzoorecords.com



Social Media:

https://www.youtube.com/glowzoorecords

https://www.instagram.com/fkr_music