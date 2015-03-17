Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2015 --GLTYR (pronounced "glitter") - The fast growing mobile video marketing app - announces the first Mobile Multimedia Marketing and Content Creation Contest for Schools, offering them the chance to win up to $5,000 for their classrooms. The contest will run from April 1, 2015-May 31, 2015.



This contest encourages K-12 schools across the U.S. to leverage the next generation mobile technologies for their marketing, communication, promotion and instructional needs with dynamic multimedia content that can be easily created from a mobile device in five minutes or less.



Details and online entry forms can be found at http://www.GLTYR.com/schoolscontest



"We are extremely excited about the GLTYR schools contest and the chance to award $5,000 to our winners," said Dr. Subra Sudhakar, founder of GLTYR. "Teachers and school administrators of today are really embracing multimedia messaging as a means to both educate students and market their own programs and services while engaging their audiences. I can't wait to see the creative and compelling messages they develop using our GLTYR app."



A distinguished panel of judges for the contest with significant expertise and interest in technology, education and the media will select the six winners from the submitted entries. They include:



-Tishin Donkersley, Chief Editor, AZ Tech Beat

-Patricia Daly, Executive Director, NYC First

-Sahana Jayaraman, VP, Digital Marketing, Eastwick

-Colin O'Donohoe, Composer, PANGEAN Orchestra

-Kevin O'Donnell, Senior Producer, Bravo TV



Contest Details



Teachers, parents, extended families and friends of the schools and children over 13 years of age can download a free 30-day trial subscription to GLTYR by visiting GLTYR.com or through iTunes or Google Play. Users can create unlimited GLTYR messages during the trial period and submit up to two (2) entries per user account for the Contest.



The GLTYR links must be must be received by 11:59:59 PM PT on May 31, 2015 in order to be eligible for the Contest. Contest is open only to K-12 schools (public, charter and private) to the legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are 13 years of age and older, who are physically located and reside in the United States or District of Columbia at the time of entry. Results will be announced in July 2015. Winners will be contacted by phone or email.



Limit up to two (2) entries per GLTYR account during the Promotion Period. Any additional links submitted beyond the first two submissions during the Promotion Period for a GLTYR account will not be counted as a valid entry. Once we receive your entry, your school's GLTYR commercial is entered in the contest!



No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 AM Pacific Time (PT) on April 1, 2015 and ends at 11:59:59 on May 31, 2015 (the "Promotion Period"). Open to legal residents of the U.S. and D.C., 13 years and older. Each user can submit up to GLTYR commercials from their account that can be entered into the contest entries throughout the Promotion Period. See the Official Rules for details. Sponsor: 4S Ventures LLC, 3145 E. Chandler Blvd., Ste 110-706, Phoenix, AZ 85048-8702



About GLTYR

Founded in 2013, GLTYR ("Give Life To Your Reality") makes mobile marketing affordable for schools, small business service providers and real estate professionals with limited marketing budgets. GLTYR users can showcase their products and services and engage their audiences with video, audio, picture and text entirely from a smart phone in less than five minutes.



For more information, visit http://www.GLTYR.com



For media inquiries, please contact wendy@sandhilleast.net