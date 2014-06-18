GM Ignition Switch Recall, Lawsuits and Wrongful Death Claims Rising

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2014 --The multinational corporation is facing lawsuits claiming the defective ignition switches caused serious injuries and deaths. GM revealed in a statement on Monday that the switches could rotate out of "run" if the key has excess weight and the car "experiences some jarring event," such as hitting a pothole or crossing a railroad track. That can shut off the engines and disable power steering, causing drivers to lose control. Also, the air bags are deactivated. The recall affects seven cars with model years ranging from 2000 to 2014. GM admitted that the death toll could be greater than the 54 crashes and 13 deaths it attributed to ignition switch-related air bag failures. According to trial lawyers suing GM, the death number is closer to 60. The auto-manufacturer company stated publicly that it would "do the right thing by victims."



To understand more on GM ignition recall safety information, go directly to the GM website: http://www.gmignitionupdate.com/. If you believe you are driving a defective car, follow the instructions on the website.



Earlier this week GM issued another recall along with the already 2.6 million older small cars with a similar igntion switch problem. This latest recall is being blamed on the key design. The cars being recalled include:



Buick Lacrosse, 2005-2009

Chevrolet Impala, 2006-2014

Cadillac Deville, 2000-2005

Cadillac DTS, 2004-2011

Buick Lucerne, 2006-2011

Buick Regal LS & GS, 2004-2005

Chevy Monte Carlo, 2006-2008



A company-funded report by former U.S. Attorney Anton Valukas demonstrated a "pattern of incompetence and neglect" in GM's 11-year failure to recall cars with a defective ignition switch. According to the report, GM's "search for root cause became a basis for doing nothing to resolve the problem for years." Of the more than 50 deaths attributed to ignition switch problems, many could have been avoided if GM had taken initiative and recalled the cars sooner.



The company is seeking to have the cases dismissed, and has asked Judge Robert E Gerber of the United States Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York to rule that the cases violate a provision of the company's July 10, 2009, restructuring agreement that protects it from legal claims stemming from incidents before that date, as most of the recalled cars were manufactured before 2009.



If you were injured in an auto accident caused by a GM defective ignition switch, you may qualify for compensation. Contact Simmons & Fletcher, a personal injury law firm, to discuss your options today, or call (713) 932-0777. Visit the Simmons and Fletcher website link to learn more about injuries from faulty vehicles: http://www.simmonsandfletcher.com/product-liability/houston-defective-vehicle-lawyer.



