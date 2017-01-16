GMBAR Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Gardening Supplies and Information for Beginner and Seasoned Gardeners

Hamlin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2017 --Gerald and Patrica Barnett are proud to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.AllAboutFamilyGardening.com. The website offers a wide variety of gardening supplies and information for beginner and seasoned gardeners alike including customized gardening gifts, garden tool sets, and gardening help books. The Barnetts were inspired by their own avid interest in gardening, as they have had a vast variety of gardening experiences and are excited to share their rich knowledge and wisdom as well as provide products that would benefit other gardeners. Through their online store, the Barnetts wanted to help gardeners of all levels of experience find everything from helpful articles on dealing with pests to humorous custom-printed garden mugs to add a little bit of gardening fun to every day.



There are many excellent gardening supplies featured within the merchandise of AllAboutFamilyGardening.com. The website carries items including gardening books such as food growing guides as well as garden design advice; gardening products including picking and pruning tool sets and durable children's garden gloves; unique gifts for the gardening enthusiast including funny custom printed mugs and sweatshirts with phrases such as "Gardening Is Cheaper Than Therapy And You Get Tomatoes;" and more. The website features a wide variety of products for every need so customers can create a magical retreat with LED lighting or find a fold-away gardening tool set for easy organization.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to the Barnetts regarding each and every transaction made on AllAboutFamilyGardening.com. They want to ensure that customers have positive experiences on their website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one that is based on their own firsthand experience with effective and fulfilling gardening. In addition to the products, the website features helpful gardening articles that Patrica writes herself based on the Barnetts' own experiences and how they have solved garden problems. Customers are invited to read about how to deal with garden pests or the proper way to take care of and dispose of a real Christmas tree. The website features an attractive layout with the Barnetts' passion for gardening shining throughout.



To complement the main website, the Barnetts are also launching a blog located at http://www.AllAboutGardeningBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to all aspects of gardening in general such as introducing a friend to the fulfillment of gardening with a garden tool gift set, advice on growing an herb garden, and using decorative planters to give your garden some unique personality. The Barnetts hope to give valuable tips and information on creating an inviting and soothing garden space.



About AllAboutFamilyGardening.com

AllAboutFamilyGardening.com – a division of GMBAR Enterprises, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneurs Gerald and Patrica Barnett.



Gerald and Patrica Barnett

http://www.AllAboutFamilyGardening.com



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com