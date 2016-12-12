GMH Global Enterprise, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Beekeeping, Bonsai Tree, and Aquaponics Supplies

Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2016 --George Hubbard is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.BeesBonsaiPonics.com. The website offers a wide variety of beekeeping, bonsai tree, and aquaponics supplies, including bonsai trees, tools, seeds, and instruction, beekeeping guides, and aquaponics systems and accessories. Hubbard was inspired by his passion for these three disciplines, as he was fascinated by bees from the time his was ten years old and learned to care for them after his dad got him a bee hive and eventually had 25 colonies. His Bonsai passion grew after he was intrigued by the concept of growing a thriving tree that lived for hundreds of years in a pot and has been perfecting the art of bonsai ever since. Aquaponics is something that has piqued Hubbard's interest as well, as he has built a 180-gallon tank system and a grow bed, where he grows greens and tomatoes. Hubbard wanted to share his priceless advice and experience on these topics through an online store, after he realized how much he has to offer.



There are many excellent beekeeping, bonsai, and aquaponics products featured within the merchandise of BeesBonsaiPonics.com. The website carries items including bonsai and gardening supplies such as beginner bonsai shears and natural plant fertilizer; beekeeping products including practical queen rearing guides and camouflage bee keeping protective suits; aquaponics equipment including hydroponics method guides and advice as well as hydroponics pH testers; and more. In the future, Hubbard plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website as he comes across valuable products in all three of his website categories. He hopes to combine bonsai and aquaponics in the future, as he has an aquaponics system in his home with a bonsai tree in it.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Hubbard regarding each and every transaction made on BeesBonsaiPonics.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and guides as well as valuable information on beekeeping, bonsai, and aquaponics that is based on his own firsthand experience with carrying out these activities successfully. Hubbard emphasizes that the most valuable thing he brings to his website is his knowledge and willingness to share his experiences. He knows that there are always questions people would like to ask someone who is experienced with bonsai, aquaponics, and beekeeping, and wants customers to feel free to call him for advice. Hubbard assures customers that he can find the answer if he doesn't have it himself.



To complement the main website, Hubbard is also launching a blog located at http://www.BeesBonsaiPonicsBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to beekeeping, bonsai, and aquaponics in general such as enjoying the satisfaction and fulfillment that comes from caring for your own bonsai tree, finding quality honey bee equipment, and useful tools to make sure your aquaponics system thrives. Hubbard hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying all the satisfaction that comes from beekeeping, aquaponics, and bonsai with quality products.



