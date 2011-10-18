GO-Healthy With GO-Science

Greenville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2011 --Join GO-Science on October 21st from 3:30 PM until 5:30 PM at 729 Dickinson Ave in Greenville for the GO-Healthy with Science fair. Register online for your free ticket to this interactive event for the whole family at www.GO-Science.org



Experience new opportunities for physical activity for children and adults that have been proven effective by current research. Learn more about healthy eating, what to eat, and how much through interactive programs.



Experience health in new and exciting ways with interactive hands-on exhibits and programs for children and adults. What is the science of good health? Learn what researchers have discovered to be the best ways to lead a healthy lifestyle. Have fun and learn something new at the same time with educational activities that are also engaging and entertaining.



GO-Healthy is an interactive free health fair with a focus on the science of good health. According to the Centers for Disease Control, childhood obesity has more than tripled in the past 30 years and in North Carolina, the numbers are more alarming than the national average.



Data from the NC Nutrition and Physical Activity Surveillance System (NC-NPASS) show that childhood obesity affects:



• More than one in four (27.2 percent) youth 12 to 18 years of age

• More than one in five (23.8 percent) children five to 11 years

• One in eight (14.9 percent) preschool children



GO-Healthy is an interactive program designed to connect families with the educational and scientific resources they need to make healthy decisions.



Families can register online at www.GO-Science.org for a free ticket to attend this health fair.