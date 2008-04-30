GO MOM! Joins Operation Shower Celebrating Military Moms

Apex, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2008 -- GO MOM! Inc has joined http://www.OperationShower.org to honor 100 military moms as the country celebrates 100 years of Mother's Day. “We are thrilled to be a part of this noble effort recognizing military Moms with spouses on active duty worldwide as they welcome their newest family members,” states Molly Gold, president and founder of GO MOM! Inc. “Each of these women clearly demonstrates the character traits Mother’s Day was founded upon, which include strength, doing well for both government and humanity, and honoring America by emphasizing home. Their journeys are particularly meaningful this year as the country continues its many military operations around the globe.”



Thanks to our long time partnership with Mead Westvaco, GO MOM has donated 100 new 2009 planners to these most deserving special Moms. Redesigned and more life changing than ever, our planners are a key tool helping Moms live out their daily lives in harmony with their core values. Often, those values challenge us to do our best for our families, seeking solutions to make everyone’s days a bit easier. Gold states, “We hope that our GO MOM! Planners will help these Moms make progress towards a more balanced schedule that will become a foundation providing stability and security for their children while their spouses serve our nation.”



Co-founded by http://CleverParents.com and http://LenasNotebook.com, Operation Shower organizes baby showers for expectant military Moms recognizing that having an active duty spouse may make the many joys and logistics of pregnancy more challenging. Wal-Mart has generously joined the cause, helping the organization provide an abundance of new Mom and baby must-haves inviting 100 special moms to four bases on both coasts in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of Mother's Day.



GO MOM! INC, was founded in 2000. Our mission is to make positive mothering a daily reality. We believe that intentional scheduling is the starting point that leads Moms and the families they love towards a more balanced and joyful life. And we know that raising your family is truly the most important job any woman can ever have, no matter where she works or what else she may do. GO MOM! Schedule. Organize. Grow. is the platform we work from and it naturally clarifies just how to go about creating your personal GO MOM! lifestyle.



