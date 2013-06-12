Go North Cyprus Holidays Announces Mobile Website Launch

Kyrenia (Girne), North Cyprus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2013 --Go North Cyprus’s mobile site allows users to search for package holidays to Northern Cyprus, choose a flight and a hotel of their choice and book it on their smartphone. The mobile site also offers quick information about flight options to Cyprus, including Ercan and Larnaca Airport, as well as hotel photographs, guest reviews and maps.



According to Izzet Zorlu, MD of Go North Cyprus Holidays, “More than 10% of the visits to our website were already coming from smartphones. Nowadays holidaymakers want to research, plan and book their holidays with their phones. We wanted to make it easy for our customers with smartphones to do just that. Our mobile website is designed to allow bookings as well as give information to first-time visitors who are interested in holidays to Kyrenia, Cyprus.”



To access the new Go North Cyprus mobile site, users simply need to browse to http://m.gonorthcyprus.com from a mobile device. If they visit the desktop website from a mobile device, an automatic redirection is also setup to redirect them to the mobile site.



Based in Kyrenia, Cyprus, Go North Cyprus is the market leader in Northern Cyprus package holidays. The company is fully bonded with the UK Civil Aviation Authority and holds ATOL license 10693. Go North Cyprus also arranges airport transfers, car hire, holiday villa rentals, daily sightseeing tours and more. For more information, visit http://www.gonorthcyprus.com or call 0800 612 6600.