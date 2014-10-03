HoStevie Launches New GoPro Mouth Mount

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2014 --San Diego-based surf company HoStevie recently released its first product, the HoStevie GoPro Mouth Mount. The product features a soft silicone mouthpiece and a durable plastic mount that allows users to capture hands free point-of-view video without worrying about personal safety or the security of their gear. The product is ideal for surfers and other athletes who want to share point-of-view experiences with friends and followers.



“Mouth mounts have become a popular way for surfers to capture video with GoPro cameras, but most people are still using DIY solutions that leave a lot to be desired,” said HoStevie founder Steven Mara. “I wanted to create a specially designed mouth mount that solves the problems of durability, reliability, safety, and comfort.”



After leaving Wisconsin for San Diego to pursue surfing, Mara was inspired to invent the HoStevie Mouth Mount out of his love of the sport and his interest in 3D printing technology. Mouth mounts for GoPro cameras are popular with surfers, but most are home-made, and few quality commercial products are available. HoStevie’s high quality product allows surfers to easily breathe while filming wave riding from a first-person point-of-view.



Mara began his creative work in the San Diego Public Library, where 3D printers are available for public use. He and a friend designed a mount in a CAD program, and used the public facilities to create the first prototype. Soon after, he purchased his own 3D printer to experiment further. After a few more prototypes and constant improvements, Mara had his final product.



“It wasn’t an easy process, but I had the help of designer friends, input from fellow surfers, and the public library to push me along,” said Mara. “And now the surfing community has an awesome product that will allow them to share our perspective with people who don’t surf, and with each other.”



HoStevie’s GoPro Mouth Mount comes with the opportunity to customize each mount with different colored parts. Each mouthpiece, mount, bolt, band, and leash can be ordered in a variety of colors from the relatively laid-back black, to brighter colors such as pink, green, blue, and orange in transparent or opaque. There are 10 colors available for the mouthpiece, 12 colors for the mount, and 7 colors for the anondized aluminum bolt. The HoSteve GoPro Mouth Mount color options combine to create over 5,000 color scheme possibilities.



“I love seeing what color combinations our customers choose," says Mara, “The last few orders have had some pretty crazy color schemes!”



HoSteve also offers floats and leashes to ensure that GoPros and mounts never get lost.



The product is available at the HoStevie website for a base price of $29.99, and can be shipped internationally.



For more information on HoStevie and the GoPro Mouth Mount visit http://hostevie.com/shop/gopro-mouth-mount.html.



Surf shops and sports retailers interested in stocking the GoPro Mouth Mount can contact Steven Mara at http://hostevie.com/shop/contacts/.