GO-Science and Girl Scouts Partner to Create Summer Umbrella Science Program

Greenville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2012 --GO-Science, a regional science center based in Greenville, NC, is partnering with Girls Scouts and Uptown Greenville to create the Umbrella Science program to engage weekly visitors of the Uptown Umbrella Market with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) activities.



Caitlyn Seyfried, a local Girl Scout who attends the NC School of Math and Science, has partnered with GO-Science to achieve her Gold Award. Working with GO-Science and mentored by Mary Louise Rothschild, Director of Education for GO-Science, Caitlyn is coordinating hands-on learning activities at the weekly umbrella markets.



Caitlyn’s Gold Star project is focused on engaging children, especially girls, in STEM activities. The Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve. Less than five percent of girls who join Girl Scouts earn this recognition. It takes more than 100 service hours and two to three years of work to complete the award requirements, which include planning and completing a project that is a service to the community.



“We are very excited to be collaborating with Caitlyn and the Girls Scouts on this community project,” noted Roger Conner, Executive Director of GO-Science. Mary Louise Rothschild, Director of Education for GO-Science, noted, “Caitlyn is an extraordinary young woman who recognizes the importance of engaging children, especially females, in STEM based activities.”



Umbrella Science is a free walk-up program that will be available every Wednesday, starting on June 6th, from 5 pm. to 8 p.m. at the Uptown Umbrella Market, hosted at Five Points Plaza, which is located at the intersection of 5th and Evans St. in Greenville, NC



GO-Science, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established to bring informal science education programs to the public through hands-on learning, recently announced the development of a Science Center in Greenville.



While the fundraising and renovation of the current site at 729 Dickinson Ave., in Greenville, NC proceeds the organization is offering extensive public and school outreach services in over 29 counties in Eastern North Carolina.