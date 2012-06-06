GO-Science Combats Summer Learning Loss

Greenville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2012 --Summer learning loss is a significant problem that can have long-reaching effects on achievement. In the summer months is has been shown that students typically loose 2-3 months of grade-level equivalency and over time this affects student’s performance in high school and beyond. GO-Science is combating summer learning loss with an innovative free program for parents on Friday, June 8th, 2012 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Community Schools and Recreation Center in Greenville, NC. Free online registration is now open at: www.go-science.org



One of the best ways to combat summer learning loss is for children to be engaged with learning activities throughout the summer; however, many parents, guardians, and caregivers struggle with finding appropriate activities that are easy to implement and cost-effective.



GO-Science is helping parents and guardians combat summer learning loss through the engagement in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) activities throughout the summer. GO-Science is offering a free workshop where parents and guardians will receive a free learning kit that they can take home and use with their children throughout the summer as well as training in how to use the kit to engage their children in appropriate and cost-effective activities.



“We want to empower parents and caregivers with the tools and knowledge to create an enriching environment for children, where their natural curiosity is stimulated and learning is supported” noted Mary Louise Rothschild, Director of Education for GO-Science.



Registration to attend the event is absolutely free; however, seats are limited. GO-Science has an easy online registration process for the event at www.GO-Science.org or interested parents and guardians can call 1-800-919-0824 for more information and for phone-based registration.



GO-Science is a first-class learning experience for Eastern North Carolina that provides inspirational, motivational, and educational programs and activities for children, adults, and schools in order to help participants appreciate the role of science in our lives; believing that the knowledge of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEM) is a core understanding and capacity of an educated community.



For more information about this event or other Go-Science programs visit www.GO-Science or call Roger Conner, Executive Director, at 1-800-919-0824 (Ext. 2).