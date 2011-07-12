GO-Science Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and Greenville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2011 --SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that GO-Science (http://www.GO-Science.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



GO-Science will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on GO-Science’s efforts to provide inspirational, motivational, and educational programs and activities for children, adults, and schools in order to help participants appreciate the role of science in our lives.



“It is our goal to help non-profit organizations spread the word about the positive efforts they are making,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome GO-Science to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



"GO-Science is excited to partner with SBWire to provide expanded opportunities to children and adults through innovative STEM programming, said Roger Conner, Executive Director of GO-Science"



About GO-Science

GO-Science is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed to provide a place where children and adults of all ages and abilities are encouraged to develop their full potential through interactive, informal STEM2 activities. We have over two million dollars’ worth of interactive science and technology exhibits ready to be made available to the public. We also have the only full-dome digital planetarium in eastern North Carolina. All of these resources will be made available at the regional science center. GO-Science is focused on educational enhancement and economic development. For more information visit - http://www.GO-Science.org



