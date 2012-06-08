GO-Science Releases Free Mobile Guide to Over 25 Summer Activities

Greenville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2012 --GO-Science, a regional science center based in Greenville, NC, has released a free mobile guide to over 25 free events the organization is hosting this summer.



“We have so much going on this summer for families, children, and adults to participate in we wanted to make all of the information easily accessible” noted Roger Conner, Executive Director of GO-Science.



The mobile app is available for free and works on iPhones, Android Phones, iPads, Blackberries, as well as any Internet connected device.



To learn how to access the mobile guide visit www.GO-Science.org for instructions on downloading the guide for your particular device.



Once you have the app downloaded you can keep track of upcoming events, create your own schedule, take notes, set calendar reminders automatically, and register for events all with the convenience of your mobile device.



GO-Science is a first-class learning experience for Eastern North Carolina that provides inspirational, motivational, and educational programs and activities for children, adults, and schools in order to help participants appreciate the role of science in our lives; believing that the knowledge of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEM) is a core understanding and capacity of an educated community.



GO-Science, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established to bring informal science education programs to the public through hands-on learning, recently announced the development of a Science Center in Greenville.



While the fundraising and renovation of the current site at 729 Dickinson Ave., in Greenville, NC proceeds the organization is offering extensive public and school outreach services in over 29 counties in Eastern North Carolina.