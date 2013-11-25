Greenville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2013 --Over 100 families will join GO-Science on a Journey Through Space and Time on Sunday, November 24th from 2 to 4 PM at the Tipsy Teapot in Greenville, NC to celebrate two new exciting GO-Science programs.



Registration for this free event is currently open on the GO-Science website at www.GO-Science.org up until the start of the event on Sunday. The media are welcomed to attend the event for videography or photography of participants engaged in hands-on learning.



GO-Science is launching a satellite into space and burying a time capsule in Greenville. Participants at this exciting free hands-on educational event will learn about the science and technology behind the satellite launch and the historical and archaeological importance of the time capsule project.



Participants will learn to bounce a bubble, work like an archaeologist, build their own circuit board, explore electricity, and leverage the power of air pressure in addition to many more fun activities at this free event. A full listing of activities are available on the registration website.



Participants will also have the opportunity to acquire their own personal time capsule and gain access to the satellite to send messages from space or take photos of the earth.



Students from the ECU Honors College will be volunteering to provide exciting hands-on activities for children and adults of all ages as part of their Honors College Philanthropy and Service course.



About GO-Science

GO-Science is a private not-for-profit organization supported by the direct investment of businesses, individuals, and philanthropic leaders and foundations in the community.



GO-Science currently serves over 20,000 children, adults, and teachers annually through over 15 interactive hands-on educational programs. GO-Science is establishing a regional science center to serve as a hub of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education for the eastern region of the state.



Construction on Phase One of the center will begin soon after Thanksgiving with a completion date scheduled for early in 2014. Naming opportunities and philanthropic partnerships are still available. Individuals, foundations, and businesses interested in more information and a listing of upcoming public programs and opportunities can visit www.GO-Science.org for more information.