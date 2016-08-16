Go Smart and Wireless with Peasy: The Wireless Business Projector

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2016 --Smart Peasy, a new, wireless and consolidated business projector developed to remove the hassle and frustration associated with convoluted and confusing projector systems, is changing how office environments worldwide facilitate business coordination and presentations.



Borne from a passion for taking the old, outdated projector systems that are connected by countless wires and updating them to reflect the capabilities and technologies available today, Smart Peasy is seamless, easy to use, and multi-functional, enabling apps, network connectivity, and Internet though the browser.



"With all of the technological tools and resources at our fingertips today, it seemed like a no brainer to develop a wireless projector system for improving workplace productivity and communication," said Sunil Coushik, Founder and CEO of Smart Peasy. "Smart Peasy eliminates all Display Adapters, Resolutions, and Security Issues for one easy peasy solution."



Peasy is built as a hub for any meeting or conference rooms with a Projector Lens. It is capable of solving all meeting room requirements, no matter the size or location. With wireless presentation from any device, Peasy can run applications, meeting room schedules, and even be configured on enterprise networks.



"Peasy covers everything a person could want in a meeting room with a future roadmap and software updates to keep meetings productive," said Sunil Coushik. "Isn't it time to get out of the laborious mess in meeting rooms? Say yes to the seamless productivity of the future with Smart Peasy today."



Peasy enables for wireless screen sharing from any electronic device. It provides guest WiFi connectivity, and can be managed from the Cloud. Peasy is compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows Phone, and Blackberry devices.



For more information, or to purchase a Peasy today, visit: http://www.smartpeasy.com/.



About Smart Peasy

Smart peasy is built by Boole Inc. Boole Inc is a meeting room hardware, software and cloud company that created www.prijector.com.



