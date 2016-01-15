GO Technologies Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Introduce the Fastest Computer Stick with Gigabit Ethernet Port

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2016 --Though there has been a constant development of technology, the price of the latest hardware and innovations have always been beyond the purchasing power of the common man. GO Technologies is dedicated to creating the best portable PC system for the people while keeping it affordable. In spite of a very low price, the company always refused to compromise in terms of quality. With this mission, GO Technologies started creating GOSTICK.



GOSTICK is a full Windows 10 computer that fits into the palm. It can also run Linux or Android operating systems right out of the box. It is as powerful as a desktop computer yet lighter than a Smartphone. Despite its small size, it is packed with the latest hardware making it one of the smallest yet powerful PCs in its category. GO Technologies is the first to offer a small, lightweight computer that integrates all of the latest technology in a little package.



Using GOSTICK is easy, and involves the following steps

- Plug into any display with HDMI port.

- Connect the power cable.

- Plug in the keyboard and mouse.

- Start using as a regular desktop.



Discussing the benefits of GOSTICK, a senior official from GO Technologies states, GOSTICK empowers you to complete an urgent project such as a report of a PowerPoint presentation just like a regular computer. If you're a gamer, GOSTICK allows you to play almost all of the most popular games except those demanding the best CPUs and graphics cards. If you're an entertainment-junkie, GOSTICK allows you to stream 4k videos and download apps at full speed without delay. There is just an endless possibility as to what it could do for me and you."



To fulfil their vision, GO Technologies is looking to raise $100,000 via Indiegogo.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1ZWScgs



The website of GO Technologies is http://www.gostick.com.sg



About GOSTICK

