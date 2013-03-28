Go the Distance for Autism Celebrates National Autism Awareness Month with Ben & Jerry's

Paramus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2013 --Designated as National Autism Awareness Month in 1970, April brings together businesses, individuals and organizations to show support for the autism community, raise funds for research, and promotes the rights of individuals with autism, encouraging respect for their differences.



“April is a great month for the autism community” states Jill Nadison, Executive Director of REED Academy. “It is during this month that we raise awareness for autism and highlight the critical needs that exist for programs and services. Go the Distance for Autism is a fantastic Bike Event that allows us to educate and bring the community together to benefit those with autism who live in Northern New Jersey.”



As part of this year’s efforts, Go the Distance for Autism is pleased to announce their partnership with Ben & Jerry’s during Free Cone Day on April 9, 2013. Individuals who visit the Ridgewood, NJ Ben & Jerry’s at 104-106 Franklin Avenue will enjoy free ice cream, Greek frozen yogurt and sorbet, as well as music, face painting, and entertainment throughout the day. Best of all, any donations made during the event will benefit the Go the Distance for Autism Event and the autism education programs of its associated schools.



“Ben & Jerry has had its Free Cone Day since 1979 when it celebrated their first year of business. It is great that this falls in April so we can help raise funds for autism education and contribute to a growing understanding and changed perception of autism”, said Sibel Berberoglu, manager of the Ridgewood Ben & Jerry shop.



Go the Distance for Autism is a collaborative effort by four northern New Jersey schools for learners with autism – Alpine Learning Group in Paramus, The EPIC School in Paramus, Garden Academy in Maplewood and REED Academy in Oakland - and will be held on Sunday, May 5 at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ. To-date, the 2013 event has raised over $250,000 through corporate sponsorships and donations. This year’s Premier sponsors include TD Bank and Ramsey Auto Group joined by Platinum Sponsors Cullari, Carrico, Soojian, Burke, LLC, GNYHA Ventures Inc., and Hackensack Digestive Disease Associates.



For more information about the event, visit www.gtd4autism.org and register today to ride, donate or volunteer.



About the Schools:

Alpine Learning Group, The EPIC School, Garden Academy and REED Academy are non-profit organizations located in northern NJ that provide educational and behavioral services to children and adults with autism. Autism is a neurobiologically-based developmental disability that emerges during a child’s first three years of life. Individuals with autism display marked impairments in communication and social skills as well as a restricted range of interests and behavior.



For more information about the event, visit www.gtd4autism.org; for more information on the schools, visit www.alpinelearninggroup.org - www.epicschool.org - www.gardenacademy.org and www.reedacademy.org