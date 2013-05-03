Go the Distance for Autism Announces 2013 Grant Winners

Paramus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2013 --Go the Distance for Autism announced that the ELIJA School and STRIVE COMMUNITY will each receive $7,500 to develop behavioral education programs for individuals with autism. New York and New Jersey organizations serving the autism community were eligible to apply for this competitive grant.



The ELIJA School and Foundation is a program in Levittown, New York, dedicated to helping children with autism achieve their full potential. ELIJA founder Deb Harris-Thivierge states that “…without the support of this grant, vocational training would not be possible for our school.” Harris-Thivierge looks forward to building new opportunities for the program’s students.



STRIVE COMMUNITY of Maplewood and South Orange, New Jersey, offers day programs and residential services for adults with autism, as well as individualized habilitation and behavioral support. Organization president Lisa Rader states that the grant “…represents a big step on the road to getting STRIVE COMMUNITY open and running in a critical time of need."



The grant recipients will accept their award at the fourth annual Go the Distance for Autism bike event on Sunday, May 5 at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ



Go the Distance for Autism is a collaborative fundraising effort supporting children and adults with autism by four northern New Jersey organizations – Alpine Learning Group in Paramus, the EPIC School in Paramus, Garden Academy in Maplewood, and REED Academy in Oakland. To date, the event has raised over $800,000 through sponsorships and donations, and over 700 riders are registered. For more information please visit www.gtd4autism.org, but hurry, as registration will close on Saturday, May 4th!



About the Schools:

Alpine Learning Group, The EPIC School, Garden Academy and REED Academy are non-profit organizations located in northern NJ that provide educational and behavioral services to children and adults with autism. Autism is a neurobiologically-based developmental disability that emerges during a child’s first three years of life. Individuals with autism display marked impairments in communication and social skills as well as a restricted range of interests and behavior.



