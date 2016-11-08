Goat Sues Cubs for Breach of Contract

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2016 --Someday has arrived. The Chicago Cubs are finally World Champions. Cubs fans are celebrating the end of the 108-year championship drought and the Goat who has cursed them since 1945 is out of a job and talking to lawyers about his long-term contract being breached. To add to the madness and mayhem of the Cubs long awaited World Series victory, nationally syndicated Sports Cartoonist Drew Litton has created the Holy Grail of sports collectibles: a retrospective 2017 Cubbies Calendar filled with lore, fun-factoids and most importantly, hilariously charming Cubbies cartoons. The Curse of the Billy Goat, greats like Ernie Banks and Ron Santo are brought to life as lovable cartoon characters, all seen through the unique perspective of timeless sports cartoonist Drew Litton. With an eye to keeping cost low and quality high, Drew has opted for crowdfunding on Kickstarter to launch this season's must-have for any sports fan.



About Cartoonist Drew Litton

Drew started his 30+ year career at the Rocky Mountain News with a modern spin on sports editorial cartooning. Since then, Drew's popularity in Denver and throughout the country is unquestionable. His funny and poignant local and National take on Sports continues to be relevant and well read. Drew is syndicated by Universal Press and his work has appeared in such papers as the Rocky Mountain News, the Chicago Tribune, online at ESPN.com and on the air with broadcast giants KUSA 9News in Denver and WGN in Chicago. Drew Litton continues to deliver witty sports satire daily.



To learn more or support Drew Litton visit the Kickstarter campaign page and his website drewlitton.com.



