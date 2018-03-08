God with Us Musical Returns to Charis Bible College March 23-25

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2018 --Andrew Wommack Ministries, in partnership with with 7m Ventures, Inc., kicks off Charis Bible College's 2018 theater season with the musical, God with Us, written and produced by Robert and Elizabeth Muren. The production's four showings, held March 23-25, will coincide with the celebration of Andrew Wommack's fiftieth anniversary in Christian ministry. Wommack, a longtime resident of Florissant, Colorado, is the founder of Charis Bible College and Andrew Wommack Ministries.



Robert and Elizabeth Muren, from Norway, previously co-founded and worked in a musical theater troupe. Performing biblical musicals as their focus, the Murens toured Europe, Israel, and North America with an original musical called The Covenant. In its early version, the musical was performed in Hebrew, Spanish, and English across thirteen countries. God with Us, a compilation of some of the Murens' earlier works, takes the audience on a biblical journey as told through the eyes of the Apostle Peter. Memorable melodies, realistic costuming, and filmed scenery create a multidimensional stage effect, transporting the audience back in time. God with Us is perfect entertainment to become a regular part of the Easter season.



Showtimes as well as group and general ticketing information are available at http://www.GodWithUsMusical.com.



Contact:

Eileen Quinn, Public Relations

EileenQuinn@awmi.net

719-635-2111, ext. 22081