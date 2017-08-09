GoDaddy Launches 1.111B .XYZ Domains

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2017 --GoDaddy Inc., the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures, and XYZ, operator of the new go-to domain ending, .xyz, launched .xyz's innovative 1.111B Class of domains for $0.99 per year, every year. All six, seven, eight, and nine-digit numeric .xyz domains have been reclassified for alternative creative and innovative uses, such as Internet of Things device connectivity, advanced network communications, and digital currencies.



With the emergence of connected devices, there is unmet demand by small businesses for memorable and affordable addresses that can be easily registered and managed. The 1.111B Class of .xyz domains is the solution to the needs of today and robust enough for the technology of tomorrow. Applications of the 1.111B Class include app testing, browser-based voice-over-IP (VoIP) calling, smart device tracking, and digital currency exchange.



"When domain name extensions were expanded, it created new opportunities to use domains in interesting ways. It's great to see .xyz take innovative approaches with their domain names," said Theresa Geraghty, Vice President of Marketing at GoDaddy. "Designating a large group of names and pricing them for a particular use, such as the internet of things, is an example of a registry thinking outside the box."



"As the domain ending for every website, everywhere, .xyz is the top choice for small businesses bringing their ideas online," said Daniel Negari, CEO of XYZ. "Now that we have launched the 1.111B Class with GoDaddy, businesses can secure .xyz domains with nominal carry costs and global accessibility."



Register .xyz domains at GoDaddy at www.GoDaddy.xyz.



Learn more about the .xyz 1.111B Class at www.gen.xyz/AYDACFU.



