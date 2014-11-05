GoDataFeed Releases Last-Minute Tips for Happy Holiday Sales

Plantation, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2014 --GoDataFeed, a leading provider of datafeed marketing software, announced the release of its annual holiday guide this week. The GoDataFeed Holiday Guide 2014: 10 Last-Minute Tips for Happy Holiday Sales, features straightforward, actionable tips for online merchants that are designed to help them prepare and execute successful strategies to increase sales on Google Shopping, Amazon, eBay and more than 100 of the Web’s top shopping destinations.



The tips highlight best practices for product feed optimization, budgeting and bidding, mobile ecommerce, comparison shopping engines, online marketplaces and more.



Ecommerce sales are expected to reach record highs this holiday season. Forrester Research analysts project as much as a 13 percent increase in online holiday sales over 2013. According to the National Retail Federation, 56 percent of holiday shoppers expect to do some shopping online in 2014. “Online shoppers plan to spend 16 percent more this holiday season than all other shoppers,” per the NRF’s pre-holiday study, which also concludes that retailers will be using a wider range of channels to reach consumers. From product listing ads to online marketplaces to retargeting ads, the goal for merchants this holiday season is to achieve as much visibility as possible.



“Holiday shoppers will be using the web more than ever this season since there are only 27 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Kieron Zabow, GoDataFeed’s Director of Business Development. “This translates into substantial opportunity for online retailers and these tips will help ensure that shoppers find the products they are looking for at every touch point.”



Merchants can download a free copy of the GoDataFeed Holiday Guide 2014: 10 Last-Minute Tips for Happy Holiday Sales here: godatafeed.com/holiday-guide-2014.



