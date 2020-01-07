GoDonut: One Stand, Countless Uses

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2020 --GoDonut is the world's most universal and portable stand for smartphones and tablets. It is one platform that can hold most devices at multiple angles using its different grooves.



Ingeniously designed for the consumers' convenience, GoDonut is perfect because of its lightweight, compact design. No assembly is required.



GoDonut users only need to place it on a surface of their choosing, place their phone or tablet into one of the slots, and enjoy. Because of its size, (measuring 4" in diameter and 1" in height), GoDonut can also fit in most purses, backpacks, or suitcases.



There are countless ways to apply the GoDonut to everyday life. People love to use it while traveling, at work, taking notes at school, playing music, cooking in the kitchen, doing chores, streaming videos, lounging, exercising and so much more. The California company takes pride in how GoDonut does not limit its users to just one application, but instead opens up multiple avenues for people to use their GoDonut in whatever way suits them best.



GoDonut hit WalMart stores last summer and is inspiring users to do more ever since. It is available in black, red, blue, and yellow "flavors" and can be found nationwide.



Other colors include purple, orange, lime green, hunter green, and pink GoDonuts, all available on Amazon, the GoDonut website , and their FaceBook and Instagram shops.



The company will also be at CES Tech West, Las Vegas, to introduce new products and and present different finishes and glazes for GoDonut. Come and experience the GoDonut January 7-10, 2020, at Sands Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D and Venetians, Level 2 – 43170—freshly baked and ready to go. Meet the team and experience the GoDonut firsthand.