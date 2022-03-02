GoDonut Unveils the MiNi: For Smartphone Use on the Go

San Fransisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2022 --GoDonut, the maker of the popular GoDonut smartphone and tablet stand, today unveiled the upcoming GoDonut MiNi. Fans of the GoDonut can join the GoDonut MiNi Kickstarter campaign to become an early adopter and receive their MiNi before they are available anywhere else.



The MiNi is a donut-hole-sized stand that makes the GoDonut Original more compact, taking it to the next level of portability. The creative minds behind the MiNi have taken their flagship GoDonut and shrunk it to just 2 inches in diameter. With its included carabiner clip, the MiNi can easily attach to keychains, purses, backpacks, or any other bags while on-the-move.



The MiNi is engineered to prop up smartphones with standard-sized cases up to ½" thick or with no case at all. It's small-yet-stable platform allows mobile phone users to have their devices propped up in portrait and landscape mode, making it ideal for uses ranging from video chats to streaming entertainment to scrolling through social media to reading eBooks and much more! It can easily be used at home, work, school, or in the outdoors, and it is ideal for both traveling and everyday routines.



Another feature that allows the MiNi to stand out from some of its key competitors is that it's not permanently attached to phones, so it does nothing to hinder the portability and useability of mobile devices. To use the MiNi, users simply need to place it on a flat surface and set their phone into the stand in either portrait or landscape position.



The GoDonut MiNi is targeted to be released on GoDonut.com on June 1st, 2022, but fans can join the Kickstarter campaign to get it before this targeted release date! The MiNi will be available in six colors — black, white, gray, red, fuchsia, and turquoise. It will retail at $14.99 and, like all GoDonut products, is shipped from California.



The thermoplastic material that the MiNi is made of is durable yet flexible, allowing users to toss it into their bag without worrying about damaging it. It's washable, BPA free, UL Listed, and Prop 65 Compliant.



About GoDonut

GoDonut is a California-based company that proudly manufactures every one of its products in the U.S.A., employing local workers and ensuring the highest quality of workmanship. The founder and innovator behind the GoDonut is a female inventor who is driven by a desire to show that female visionaries belong in the tech industry.