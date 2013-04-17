New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2013 --Goff Corporation's (OTC:GOFF) wholly owned subsidiary Golden Glory Resources S.A. reports that samples and data gathered as part of the Company's additional exploration on its La Frontera Gold Project in Department of Caldas, Colombia are confirming the mineralization type on the sampled areas, and may support the potential for a deeper high grade gold source.



The results were taken from 115 sample results gathered on the La Frontera Gold Project and have shown variable grades of gold of over 40 grams per ton, but with a weighted average of 5.7 grams per ton of gold and showing number of over 10 grams per ton of silver on certain samples. This sampling and data is contained in the group that has been studied so far.



Goff Corporation is a U.S.-based public company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Glory Resources S.A. is engaged in gold exploration with a view to developing highly prospective gold projects.



Petrosonic Energy, Inc. (OTC:PSON) announced last week the execution of a new Master Toll Services Agreement with an Albanian energy company.



Under the agreement, the energy company has engaged Petrosonic as a processor and producer of heavy hydrocarbon emulsion fuel oil and emulsified bitumen from heavy oil and will pay Petrosonic per barrel fees based on both the quantity of oil to be processed and the quality of the end product produced. Pricing of the processed oil, delivery dates and specifications, among other terms, will be determined at the time each purchase order is issued.



"I am excited at the Company's continued progress and at the positive response we continue to receive in the energy and oil markets," said Petrosonic CEO, Art Agolli.



Petrosonic Energy, Inc. is in business to deliver innovative technologies to the energy sector.



Disclosure

Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009