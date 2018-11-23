Gofundme Campaign to Relaunch Successful Black Parenting Magazine

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2018 --Hardly any parenting magazines feature Black children on the front cover, let alone contain issues that pertain specifically to Black families. Identifying a need to change this, Janice Celeste is launching a gofundme campaign to relaunch the highly respected Successful Black Parenting magazine.



Successful Black Parenting magazine ran in the 1990s. The magazine was founded by Janice Robinson-Celeste, an Early Childhood Educator with a Masters degree in Business. It offered support to Black families and considered issues that are unique to them, from health and hair care to culture and parenting. With a degree in Early Childhood Education and a master's degree in business, Celeste is ideally placed to contribute to a publication that addresses matters that are relatable to Black families in 2018 and beyond.



Today, there are magazines available for different communities and cultures, and there are separate publications for men and women because certain issues are specific to a gender. The same applies to Successful Black Parenting. This is a magazine about the culture of the Black family internationally, not skin color, with most of the articles based on statistics, research and the Black family experience.



A gofundme campaign has been launched to raise funds to publish the inaugural issue of Successful Black Parenting. Donations are needed in order to meet the $5,000 goal. The plan is to print the inaugural issue in June 2019 to sell advertising and to then distribute it in September 2019. The magazine will be distributed to professionals who work with Black parents.



Since it will feature Black children on the cover and throughout, Successful Black Parenting will help to enhance positive body image, which is essential to foster confidence, self-esteem and good citizenship.



"Black children are rarely represented in mainstream parenting magazines," explained Janice Celeste, Editor in Chief of Successful Black Parenting. "But it's crucial that children see positive images of themselves in the media to encourage a positive racial identity.



Donors that pledge US$100 or more on the gofundme page will have their name listed in the inaugural issue and on the Contributor's Page on the website. They will also receive a copy of the magazine and a personal thank you shout-out on Twitter



"The more money you give, the more copies we can print," said Celeste. "And the more copies we print, the more money we save."