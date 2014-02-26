GoGetta Job Enjoys Exceptional Response from Employers and the Employees They Seek

Brisbane, Queensland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2014 --Taking a down-to-earth, entertaining approach to getting the youth of Australia jobs Cherie Thompson has, in essence, given her life to improve theirs. Having walked away from a twenty-eight year career working in the youth job placement field Thompson brings a special approachability to kids on the lookout for gainful employment. Having just officially launched the GoGetta Job website in October of last year Thompson and her husband and business partner Alan celebrate the good response they have already received. Response they say, that has provided solutions for business owners nationwide in search of workers in the youth sector.



Cherie Thompson, Founder and CEO of GoGetta Job said of the new venture, “This is what my husband and I call a ‘heart project’ in every way imaginable. Both he and I have given everything we have to make a difference in the lives of the youth of Australia. This is not just a sideline to us, it’s an honor. We’re honored to be an integral part of finding jobs for our country’s youth.”



Piggybacking on the success of the site Thompson and her GoGetta Job team are presently in the planning stages for workshops and bootcamps designed to get students ready for the workplace. In her signature good-natured form these informational classes will provide job seeking youth with the skills they need for optimum success in an approachable way. In the meantime GoGetta Job will continue highlighting school based apprenticeships, traineeships, part-time, casual and full-time work for enterprising youth. Structured so parents, schools and employers can get in on the information and spread the news about various work and learning opportunities the site is an exceptional all-around resource. Taking its motto “Jobs for YOUth” to heart the GoGetta Job website multi-tasks by being an online job board as well as an educational portal for information on jobs and training.



“We invite employers with either large and small businesses to join our site and list their job opportunities free of charge. It will save them valuable time and money and connect them directly with their target audience. It’s a win/win and a necessary part of every Australian’s charter for corporate responsibility.” adds Thompson.



GoGetta Job was officially launched on October 14th, 2013 by Cherie Thompson who has 28 years of experience working with job placement for youth age workers. Designed to bridge the gap between employees and the employers who need them, GoGetta Job is Australia's first and only job site dedicated to the nation's youth ages 14 to 20.



For more information visit http://www.gogettajob.com.au. To connect on Facebook and Twitter click on www.facebook.com/GoGettaJob and www.twitter.com/GoGettaJob respectively.



