Going Big on AI, 123RF Launches Artificial Intelligence Powered Search and Image Generation Simultaneously

Singapore, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2023 --123RF, a global pioneer in the stock content industry, is announcing the introduction of its state-of-the-art AI Search feature, set to transform the way users interact with 123RF's extensive library. This groundbreaking addition, along with the revolutionary AI Image Generation feature, enables users to create custom images with text prompts effortlessly. With the integration of Machine Learning Search and AI Image Generation, users can now experience faster turnaround times while obtaining highly relevant search results and exploring more creative possibilities with the brand.



The new AI Search feature is powered by a sophisticated algorithm that delivers precise yet aesthetically pleasing search results. The search is very versatile and works with broad or vague search terms or even objects spelled differently. Searches with blog and article titles or long-form descriptions and natural language are supported. By recognizing colors and other distinct visual attributes of images, the AI Search feature can deliver a broader and more diverse set of results to cater to the specific needs of each user across all major languages, fit for a worldwide audience. The AI Search combines advanced behavior and personalized results, tailoring the user experience. As users interact with the platform, the search results become increasingly personalized.



Alex Png, CEO of 123RF, explains "Traditionally, the stock content industry has always relied extensively on keywords supplied by contributors. Today, 123RF sets itself apart from our competitors with AI-powered technology that visually recognizes objects, moods, or concepts but also human-based attributes like ethnicity, age, and gender of models in an image."



Jack Sen Pang, Chief Product and Technology Officer, emphasizes the significance of this AI-powered advancement: "By leveraging proprietary AI technology and our historical search experience, we move beyond the traditional reliance on keywords in the stock image industry. Users obtain superior results based on visual attributes."



The AI-powered Search feature also benefits content contributors by providing fair exposure to relevant images in the library, leading to higher conversions. It enhances image discovery, surpasses keyword-based systems, and ensures attention to all relevant content. This comprehensive approach expands user choices and improves project outcomes.



As key components of 123RF's Artificial Intelligence-led strategy, the AI-powered Search and Image Generation features are just of the AI technologies that are set to transform the user experience. The brand will incorporate additional AI capabilities that will facilitate advanced editing, enhancements, and automation, marking a new era in digital imagery.



123RF's launch of its groundbreaking AI Image Generation service aims to empower how everyone - not just creatives - produces visual media. This service significantly enhances productivity by saving time, effort and resources that traditionally go into the image production process. To ensure peace of mind for its users, 123RF is backing each download with a robust license that provides up to $25,000 in legal coverage. This pioneering initiative by 123RF redefines the visual content landscape, demonstrating an unparalleled commitment to user empowerment and efficiency.



These advancements are set to make design smarter, faster, and easier for all users to be creative. 123RF stays committed to the ethical usage of AI technologies, understanding the imperative of maintaining trust and transparency in delivering industry-leading creative solutions.



123RF's ultimate goal is to empower users to navigate the platform with speed and accuracy while finding or generating the right content with intuitive AI-driven tools. This commitment towards ongoing innovation is set to redefine what users can expect from their interactions with 123RF.



About 123RF

Founded in 2005, 123RF has grown to be one of the world's largest royalty-free digital stock agencies. As part of INMAGINE, 123RF has helped millions of users tell their stories by offering millions of creative content spanning imagery, sound, and motion contributed by talents from around the world.

https://www.123rf.com