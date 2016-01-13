Golan's Moving & Storage Expands to Manage Illinois Exodus

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2016 --Golan's Moving & Storage, for 25 years a Chicago moving company and relocation service provider for individuals, families and businesses, shared today that it is expanding its capacity to meet an increase in moves out of the state of Illinois. According to the Department of the Census' 2015 Population Estimate, as published in Bloomberg, Illinois is experiencing a significant net migration out of the state.



"Whether you're moving into the Chicagoland area or out of it – which appears to be the trend, we're beefing up our services to support you," said Golan's Moving & Storage Vice President Morris Weisman. "We'll move your apartment, house, whatever."



The 2015 Census Department survey revealed that while states such as Texas and Florida each gained more than 700,000 residents each between 2010 and 2015 – the top two growing states, respectively, Illinois was actually the second biggest loser of resident. From 2010 to 2015, Illinois lost over 400,000 people. New York was the biggest loser, with a net loss of 653,071 residents. "We hate to see you leave, but if you're going, we can make it as pleasant an experience as possible," Morris Weisman added.



Golan's Moving & Storage started in business in 1990 with a single truck and four movers. The company is known for making things easy for customers. Today, they routinely move large companies in and out of multi-story buildings. Golan's sells boxes and moving supplies and offers a complete moving service, including moving large items such as pianos and cars. The company's site, golansmoving.com, enables potential customers to request a moving estimate using an online form.



