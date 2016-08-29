Golan's Moving & Storage Is Getting a New Look

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2016 --Golan's Moving & Storage has unveiled a rebranding and new website, and clients are offering positive feedback all the way. The company is enjoying the recognition from its globe logo. Chicago's most trusted and reliable moving company has also re-launched its website to provide clients and prospects with the most in-depth information about the company and its services.



More opportunities than ever before are available to connect with Golan's. People can call directly from the website, and instantly connect via Twitter, Facebook, Google+, or YouTube. Communications can be sent via the contact form. In addition, a "Free Moving Quote" can be obtained by submitting the move date, where one is moving from, moving to, and the delivery state. This form is available directly on the homepage of the website.



Clients can easily access information about local and long distance moving, from quotes to packing, taking inventory, to timely delivery. The web interface also provides access to the commercial and storage services. There's a simple means to order boxes as well. An intuitive interface lets clients purchase boxes by type and quantity, and have them sent directly to their address.



Golans' new web portal also offers insights into coverage for personal belongings. There is also a section of tips, which goes item by item to explain the best ways to protect things like beds, air conditioners, electronics, appliances, clothing, linens, and more. In addition, there is a testimonials section, plus a FAQ page where visitors can click directly to the answers they need.



Lastly, the company's blog provides an insider's look into various aspects of moving.



Learn more about Golan's Moving & Storage, or receive an online or schedule an on-site estimate, by going to http://www.golansmoving.com/.



Company Info:

Golan's Moving and Storage

3600 Jarvis Avenue Skokie, Illinois 60076

Phone: 800-439-8515

www.golansmoving.com