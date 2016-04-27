Gold Colostrum Is a Supplement Made from the Milk of Goats That Promises to Help Boost Immunity

Prague, Czech Republic -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2016 --Gold Colostrum, the revolutionary new immunity boosting supplement powered by two farms spreading across two different continents, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Gold Colostrum is 100% natural dietary supplement, that has beneficial effects on the immune system of the human body. It comes from the first milk of a goat after giving birth. This purely natural substance is effective and can help with treatment for ailments that occurs as a consequence of bad or poor immunity. Moreover, it strengths the exhausted body, gives it energy and accelerates overall recovery.



"Weak immunity is real problem nowadays. People are prone to much more many diseases than before. We are struggling and the simple solution to this global problem would be stronger immunity system," says founder and CEO Martin Sojka, "Goat Colostrum is 100% natural immunity booster and its proven that it can help to strengthen and boost immunity."



Gold Colostrum is processed using difficult but in these days the most gentle way of drying milk – lyophilization. The company removes water from the milk at temperature - 80°C to remain the maximum of active substances in the milk. The supplement contains immunoglobin, lactoferrin, cytokine, folic acid, vitamins A, C, E, B1, B2, and B12. Gold Colostrum is so beneficial to human health, because it contains goat colostrum – the first milk secreted by female goats immediately (only 2 – 6 days) after giving birth.



Goats are among the few animals in the world that do no suffer from cancer. Goat colostrum contains unusually many life-giving substances. Without colostrum, the newborn chance of survival is very low. The milk is full of biologically active agents, which fight against infections, viruses and bacteria. The agents enhanced and maintained immune system in healthy condition.



"We are only company in the world that is able to collect such an amount of colostrum (we have farms on two continents) and at the same time drying it using the most modern technologies," adds Sojka, "We also provide natural conservation of goat farms and and their organic utilization. We collect only unused colostrum of young goats and thus support farms where would this gold for immunity be thrown out otherwise."



Gold Colostrum is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/gold-colostrum-healthy-as-a-goat--2#/



About Gold Colostrum

For more information on Gold Colostrum please visit http://www.goldcolostrum.com