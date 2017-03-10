Gold Discovery Breathes New Life Into USCORP

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2017 --USCorp (OTCMKTS:USCS) President and CEO Michael Love has secured a letter of intent allowing USCORP mining rights for a gold producing claim near the famous Vulture Mine in Wickenburg, AZ. Mr. Love has located other gold bearing opportunities and is securing those rights as well.



Under previous executive management, USCorp had started many projects, but none of which ever came to fruition. Under the direction of Chairman Dr. James Jensen, the company is expecting to bring in only the best people in the industry to be a part of USCorp's bright future.



"The company is now poised and expects to stabilize within the next 90 days," added Director/Interim Secretary-Treasurer Patrick Lawler. "Our goal is to get at least three properties up and running by this time next year."



About USCorp

USCorp is an exploration stage company with gold and silver projects in Arizona and California. Information about USCorp can be found at the company's website: http://USCORPinc.com



SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995:

The statements contained in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's entry into new commercial businesses, the risk of obtaining financing, recruiting and retaining qualified personnel, and other risks described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to provide updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in the Company's expectations or future results.



Contacts

USCorp

Michael Love President-CEO 702-726-7076

Michael@USCORPinc.com