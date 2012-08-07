Gold Editions Launches NCAA Product Advocate Program

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2012 --Gold Editions, LLC, an emerging leader in art themed merchandise for the collegiate and professional sports market, today announced the launch of its direct-to-consumer advocacy network that offers college students and fans an opportunity to earn income while they cultivate important entrepreneurial work experience.



The company’s officially licensed products feature artwork from world-renowned sports-themed artist Mike Sullivan. Mike has large format art installations at many stadiums and arenas across the country and his work is often featured on network and cable television broadcasts. Mike’s past customers include some of sports most notable pro players, brands, and coaches and collectors of his work include a host of business leaders, celebrities, and art aficionados.



“The new ‘product advocate’ program was designed to give fans and students a way to ‘monetize their affinity’ to their favorite teams and Universities,” said Scott Bogdan, President and CEO of Gold Editions. “We understand managing education, other employment, and commitments to friends and family can be demanding and we wanted to provide a way for busy individuals to supplement their income in a flexible and most of all fun and engaging way. Armed with products that are truly unique in the marketplace, we believe our advocates will learn an invaluable lesson on route to becoming the next generation of leading entrepreneurs and business leaders.”



Information regarding the new program can be found at: http://managers.goldeditions.com



Gold Editions, LLC, is an emerging leader in art themed gifts and accessories catering to the collegiate and professional sports merchandise market. The company’s products are designed by world-renowned sports themed artist Mike Sullivan and are sold on college campuses and retail stores throughout the United States and online. The company is based in Orange County, California.



