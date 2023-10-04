Gold Heart Homes Is a Dealer for Timberhaven Products: Delivering Custom Log & Timber Homes

Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2023 --Gold Heart Homes is proud to offer their customers products from Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes, the esteemed log home manufacturer from Pennsylvania's Appalachian Mountains. This collaboration is a game-changer, providing unparalleled craftsmanship, innovation, and customization in log home designs.



Most homeowners have not considered the unique build and design of log and timber homes, though they are an integral part of the history of the USA. "Log homes are a fundamental part of the housing industry of the United States and Canada. Built not only as vacation or summer homes, these substantial structures are often the principal residence of families around the world," says Edward J. Burke in his white paper, "The Use of Laminated Logs in Log Home Construction."



Elevating Customization with Gold Heart Homes



With the strength of Timberhaven's product range and manufacturing talent, Gold Heart Homes is set to offer residents of Missouri and Kansas homes that are structurally sound and sustainable and tailored to their unique tastes.



Timberhaven's revolutionary kiln-dried and engineered log technology creates homes resistant to warping, twisting, and checking (cracking). Furthermore, incorporating the engineered log – a symbol of precision and durability – ensures homeowners receive a home that stands out, echoing their distinct vision.



Another element to note is the lamination of logs, increasing the durability of Timberhaven products. "The adhesive bonds in modern laminated logs allow the full strength of the wood members to be developed; the glue bond is stronger than the two wood members that it joins" (Burke, 2015).



Products That Speak to You



This collaboration promises more than just homes—it's about realizing dreams. Gold Heart Homes is excited to present:



Log Homes, Timber Frame Homes, and Hybrid Homes: Classic designs meet modern engineering, providing an array of architectural aesthetics with stable and uniform wood. They offer kiln-dried engineered logs and timbers (average of 9% moisture content) and kiln-dried traditional solid logs and timbers (average of 19% of less moisture content).



Rustic "Hand-Hewn" Finishes: For those who crave nostalgia coupled with modern craftsmanship's strength.

Diverse Log Profiles & Corner Assemblies: Offering many design choices to resonate with individual preferences.



Lifetime Warranty Offer: Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes, LLC provides a limited lifetime warranty on its wood components against manufacturing defects. The warranty is void if logs aren't treated with a recommended preservative within 90 days or if improper maintenance is performed.

Custom Design Services: Gold Heart Homes, together with Timberhaven, will assist homeowners in creating custom homes that align with their lifestyle, ensuring every detail reflects their dream abode.



Sustainability and Excellence Hand in Hand



Gold Heart Homes and Timberhaven come together on the shared ethos of environmental responsibility. Timberhaven's practices emphasize optimal material use, making their offerings eco-friendly. Gold Heart Homes is committed to a greener future and proudly brings these sustainable choices to local residents who dream of living in a log cabin.



A New Chapter for Gold Heart Homes



For Gold Heart Homes, this partnership is not just about products; it's a promise of excellence. Timberhaven, with its legacy of expert professionals and a track record of innovation, combined with Gold Heart Homes' commitment to its Kansas and Missouri community, sets the stage for homes that are not just built but crafted. Our address is located at: 11121 College Ave #1, Kansas City, MO 64137.



Discover the myriad possibilities with Gold Heart Homes and Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes. Step into a world where your home is not just a structure but a statement.



For a detailed look at the offerings or to explore customization options, visit goldhearthomes.com.



Burke, E. J. (2015).The Use of Laminated Logs in Log Home Construction [White paper]. University of Montana Wood Science Laboratory. https://www.timberhavenloghomes.com/resource-center/white-paper-engineered-logs/