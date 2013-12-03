Gold Prospecting School Arizona Gold Adventures Partners with Arizona Outback

White Plains, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2013 --Arizona Gold Adventures Inc (AGA), has expanded its gold prospecting school by partnering with Arizona Outback LLC (AZO), to instruct clients wishing to learn how to metal detect for gold nuggets. Arizona Outback is one of the nation's leading suppliers of metal detector technology and has served the gold prospecting and treasure hunting community since 1998.



Arizona Outback metal detecting instructors have traveled the world using the metal detecting technology they train with, and are accredited Minelab Metal Detector experts. Like Arizona Gold Adventures, AZO is a family owned company that prides themselves on honesty and superior customer satisfaction and service.



“We are thrilled to have Chris Gholson and his Arizona Outback cadre of instructors working with us,” remarked Terry Soloman, Chief Operations Officer for Arizona Gold Adventures. “This partnership means AGA clients will have access to some of the best metal detecting instructors in the United States, as well as many of the best gold claims in Arizona.”



For more information on Arizona Outback LLC, located in Prescott Valley, Arizona, call Chris Gholson at 928-777-0267 or, visit them at http://www.ArizonaOutback.com.



About Arizona Gold Adventures Inc.

Arizona Gold Adventures Inc. with business offices headquartered in White Plains, New York, is the leading provider of guided, fully equipped and outfitted instructional gold prospecting day trips and vacations in the state of Arizona. Call Terry Soloman at 914-589-3985 for more information or visit us at: http://www.ArizonaGoldAdventures.com.