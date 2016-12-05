Gold Star Referral Clubs Sponsors Founder of Clutch Consulting & Certified Trainer with the John Maxwell Team, Nathan R Mitchell, to Offer Mastermind Groups in Tulsa OK

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2016 --A Tulsa area John Maxwell Team Coach is offering 8-Week Mastermind Groups for Tulsa area business professionals looking for personal and professional growth opportunities. Nathan R Mitchell, Founder of Clutch Consulting, and Certified John Maxwell Speaker, Trainer, and Coach is spearheading this initiative through a collaboration with Gold Star Referral Clubs, a nation-wide referral-marketing organization headquartered in Tulsa that helps business owners grow their business through word-of-mouth advertising and referrals.



Mitchell has been offering leadership-based mastermind groups in the Tulsa area for more than a year, and has been consulting on business management and leadership since 2010. With a proven track-record of success, and a growing number of participants who have attributed their personal growth and success to working with Mitchell, he has chosen to offer more mastermind groups throughout the year to reach and empower more business professionals in the area who both want and need the help.



"As John Maxwell says, 'Everything rises and falls on leadership,'" explains Mitchell, "Empowering local business professionals to develop strong leadership skills is vital if they desire to reach their full potential in business and life. At the end of the day, my purpose is to empower others, and that's how I help businesses and leaders grow. Working with Tulsa area business owners and professionals in my mastermind groups is just one of the ways I do that. I'm extremely passionate about it."



According to Mitchell, the purpose of a mastermind group is to bring together like-minded people who are dedicated and motivated to making effective and lasting changes to their lives and business in a group setting. Mitchell's Mastermind Members meet for one hour each week for eight weeks. Each week Mitchell brings the group together to study curriculum-based materials that are focused on the specific area of their business or personal life they are seeking to improve.



The John Maxwell Group of Companies including The John Maxwell Team, John Maxwell Company and Equip has a long and successful history, training more than 5 million leaders in 174 countries, and working with organizations such as the United States Military Academy at West Point, the National Football League, and the United Nations. Maxwell's book "The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership" has sold more than 2 million copies and is used by business leaders across the globe.



At the end of the day, Mitchell is extremely excited for the upcoming year, and he expects to see tremendous growth in Tulsa area businesses and business professionals over the next few years.



Currently, the tuition to become a Mastermind Member is $297 for a period 8 weeks. Registration is easy and made available via http://www.LeadershipResults.info. Interested professionals looking to learn more about Nathan, Clutch Consulting, and his professional-level services can also visit him on the web at www.ClutchConsulting.net or by calling 918-851-7246.



Business owners looking to grow their business through word-of-mouth advertising and referrals, can learn more about Gold Star Referral Clubs at www.GoldStarReferralClubs.com.