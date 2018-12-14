Golden Boy Vape Shop Invites Franchise Owners to Open Vape Shop in Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2018 --Golden Boy Vape Shop and E-Juice is providing franchise opportunity to entrepreneurs and business owners. They are open to discussing this prospect with anyone who wants to become their franchise owner and open a vape shop in Winnipeg.



The franchise opportunity that the company is providing is backed by the rapid growth of the electronic cigarette industry. It is one of the fastest growing industries all over the world.



According to a recent market study, the e-cigarette market is expected to witness a growth of 19.6% over the next 5 years. The driving force behind such a massive growth rate is the increasing health awareness among consumers. Consequently, there are more designated stores and vape shops available these days.



The company's Marketing Representative stated,"People these days are more aware of the harms caused by conventional cigarettes. E-cigarettes are an excellent alternative which don't have those serious health implications."



He further added, "I would like to encourage people to give up smoking and try the alternatives we have on offer. The more people are conscious about their health, the more aware decisions they will make."



Golden Boy Vape Shop and E-Juice is one such online store which can take advantage of the market scenario. As such, the offer to one of their franchise owners does seem to be an enticing opportunity. The company is expecting both business owners and entrepreneurs aware of the scenario to be interested in opening a vape shop in Winnipeg.



The Head of Sales at Golden Boy Vape Shop and E-Juice informed that the company is proud to be a part of an immensely blooming industry. They are completely aware of how the e-cigarette market is continuing to grow with each passing day. The current scenario is just a glimpse of things to come.



He also added that their vape shop in Winnipeg is willing to contribute to the growth by spreading their franchise. This is why they have started looking for people who are interested in becoming their franchise members.



Business prospects like these are hard to find in a thriving market as that of the e-cigarette industry. Still, it is up to a business owner whether he/she wants to be a franchise owner of a vape and e-cigarette store or not. Golden Boy Vape Shop and E-Juice Co. are open to discussing about the opportunity they are providing with interested prospects.



The company is establishing itself as a premium manufacturer and seller of e-juices. In their quest of doing so, they are expanding their business by finding franchise owners. It remains to be seen how they go about their strategy and how far theysucceed to promote vaping instead of the harmful tobacco products.



About Golden Boy Vape Shop & E-Juice Company

Established in 2017, Golden Boy Vape Shop & E-Juice Company is an e-liquid vape juice manufacturer based in Winnipeg, MB. They have a huge variety of premium e-juice products of their own. Apart from that, they also sell atomizers, e-cigarette vaporizers. Through their products, the company aims to help traditional cigarette smokers transform into vapers.