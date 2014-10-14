Golden Gate BPO Solutions, LLC Providing Customer Service for Multi-Channel Retailer of Exclusive Coins and Collectibles

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2014 --Golden Gate BPO Solutions — Today, Golden Gate BPO Solutions, LLC, a leading global customer management and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company, announced that is has secured a long-term agreement to provide customer service and other support on behalf of one of America’s leading retailers of coins, medals, collectible knives and die-cast models, a company established over 30 years ago that currently has over 10 million customers around the world.



“First, we were thrilled back in June of this year when this unique retailer trusted us enough with their customers to provide customer care in a manor consistent with their product standards including commitment to quality, product authenticity and exclusivity. Our customer engagement centers play a vital role in delivering first class customer services for some of the world’s leading companies and we are so proud of the achievements of our team. Now, to be awarded a long-term agreement that will make us the primary outsourced provider of customer service for this phenomenal client, in addition to creating new jobs and opportunities for others, is a testament to the hard work of our agents, supervisors, quality assurance personnel, and operations and client service managers”, said Stephen Ferber, Managing Partner at Golden Gate BPO Solutions, LLC.



About Golden Gate BPO Solutions

Founded in 2006, Golden Gate BPO Solutions, LLC provides multi-channel contact center, customer engagement and business process outsourcing services. Its customer engagement centers are located in the U.S., Dominican Republic, Belize, Mexico, Philippines, United Kingdom, and Ireland. Golden Gate BPO locations offer multilingual voice, email, web chat, social media, back-office, online help desk and automated support.