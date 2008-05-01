Golden Horizon Travel LLC Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2008 -- Atlanta, GA and San Francisco, CA -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Golden Horizon Travel LLC (http://www.goldenhorizontravel.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



Golden Horizon Travel LLC will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of www.goldenhorizontravel.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Golden Horizon Travel LLC is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Golden Horizon Travel LLC (http://www.goldenhorizontravel.com)

As a sightseeing tour operator based in San Francisco, California; Golden Horizon Travel offers daily discounted tours in many languages to San Francisco, Alcatraz, the Wine Country including Sonoma and Napa, Muir Woods and Sausalito, Yosemite falls and the Giant Sequoias, Monterey, Carmel, 17 Mile Drive, and Pebble Beach. As a Destination Management Company, Golden Horizon travel offers daily and weekly escorted Tours to California along the scenic Highway 1 including Big Sur, Hearst Castle, Solvang, Santa Barbara, Malibu, Los Angeles and San Diego. We offer unique escorted tours packages to Mammoth Lake, Mono Lake, Death Valley, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Monument Valley, Brice Canyon, Zion N. Park, Hoover Dam. We are also specialized in special events such the Tournament of the Roses Parade. We match and beat any offer. Our goal is to exceed your expectations. Call us today at 1-800-210-3008 get up to 10% off on any tour you choose. Golden Horizon Travel offers international clientele, complete corporate, business & convention travel packages and escorted tours including First class hotels. We are specialized in private custom tours providing top of the line SUVs and all the required ground transportation. Please visit our website: www.goldenhorizontravel.com and feel free to book your tour online or fill out our Travel Request Form. We will take care of the rest for you. You can also contact us at 1-800-210-3008 or via email:info@goldenhorizontravel.com.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

