Golden Nugget Jewelers Announce Once-in-a-Lifetime Contest for Philly Sports Fans

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2019 --Golden Nugget Jewelers is excited to announce that it has teamed up with the Philadelphia 76ers to offer 76ers fans the contest of a lifetime. From now until February 5, 2019, 76ers fans who are ready to get engaged will be able to enter said contest for the chance to go shopping for an engagement ring at Golden Nugget Jewelers with a 76ers player.



To enter, fans can either go online at https://www.goldennuggetjewelry.com/sixers or visit Golden Nugget Jewelers at 800 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, PA. Two lucky winners—one Grand Prize winner and one Runner Up—will be chosen in a random drawing done by Golden Nugget Jewelers.



The lucky winner of the Grand Prize will receive a one-hour shopping experience with a 76ers player to pick out the perfect ring for their partner—they will also receive two tickets to a 76ers regular-season home game, as well as a 76ers Prize Pack. In addition, the Grand Prize winner will also be given the opportunity to propose to their partner at a 76ers regular-season game during a game break. The retail value of this prize is approximately $4,000.



As for the Runner Up, the winner will receive two tickets to a 76ers regular-season home game, a 76ers Prize Pack and will also have the opportunity to propose to their partner at a 76ers regular-season game during a game break. The retail value of this prize is approximately $500.



"We are excited to offer this once in a lifetime opportunity to one of our customers," said Golden Nugget General Manager Gil Her. "Philly has the best sports fans in the world, and we are fortunate to partner with the 76ers to make this happen for one lucky customer."



Family owned and operated for over 30 years, Golden Nugget Jewelers is a proud partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, the 2017 Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Philadelphia Flyers. Golden Nugget Jewelers offers a vast selection of engagement rings from major designers—such as Tacori, Verragio, and many more—so their customers can find ring of their dreams.



About Golden Nugget Jewelers:

Established in 1987, Gold Nugget Jewelers specializes in loose diamonds and engagement rings and also offers an impeccable diamond inventory featuring an assortment of men's and women's diamond, solid gold and Tungsten wedding bands. With a highly trained and professional staff, Golden Nugget Jewelers gives its customers a personalized, educational and memorable experience—when you purchase from Golden Nugget Jewelers, you'll always receive a final cleaning and written appraisal. In addition, Golden Nugget Jewelers also offers a high-end watch assortment, diamond necklaces, diamond bracelets, diamond earrings and other jewelry pieces to fit the needs of their customers.