Golden Nugget Jewelers Announces New Partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2019 --Golden Nugget Jewelers is excited to announce its new partnership with two-time World Series Champions, the Philadelphia Phillies. As a Philadelphia-based company that has been operating out of the same location on 8th and Chestnut Street—right in the heart of Philly—for over thirty years, Golden Nugget Jewelers truly cherishes its partnership with the sports teams of Philadelphia and is excited to add the Phillies as one of its partners.



Since its opening in 1987, Golden Nugget Jewelers has remained a family-owned and operated business and prides itself in being the place "where Philly gets engaged". Golden Nugget Jewelers also strives to provide its customers with an enjoyable and memorable shopping experience, and while they do this by offering a vast selection of fine jewelry from a variety of renowned designers, they also do this through the many contests and giveaways they offer via their partnerships.



"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Philadelphia Phillies and we look forward to an exciting future with them," said Gil Herskovitz, General Manager of Golden Nugget Jewelers. "As a Philadelphian for over 30 years, my family and I are, of course, huge Philadelphia Phillies fans, so this is truly a dream come true."



This new partnership is equally as invigorating for the Philadelphia Phillies. "We are excited to align with a brand that has been a part of Philadelphia for more than 30 years. The programs we're set to launch for 2019 will bring fun surprises for Phillies fans and Golden Nugget Jewelers customers and we look forward to a long future as partners," said Jackie Cuddeback, Vice President of Partnership Sales and Corporate Marketing, The Phillies.



In addition to being a proud partner of the Philadelphia Phillies, Golden Nugget Jewelers is also a proud partner of the 2017 Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Philadelphia 76ers. Golden Nugget Jewelers offers a vast selection of engagement rings, weddings bands and diamond jewelry from major designers such as Tacori, Verragio, Simon G Ritany and many more.



About Golden Nugget Jewelers

Established in 1987, Gold Nugget Jewelers specializes in loose diamonds and engagement rings and also offers an impeccable diamond inventory featuring an assortment of men's and women's diamond, solid gold and Tungsten wedding bands. With a highly trained and professional staff, Golden Nugget Jewelers gives its customers a personalized, educational and memorable experience—when you purchase from Golden Nugget Jewelers, you'll always receive a final cleaning and written appraisal. In addition, Golden Nugget Jewelers also offers a high end watch assortment, diamond necklaces, diamond bracelets, diamond earrings and other jewelry pieces to fit the needs of their customers.