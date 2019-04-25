Golden Nugget Jewelers Wins 2019 Philadelphia Inquirer Retail Excellence Award

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2019 --Golden Nugget Jewelers, a Philadelphia-based wedding, bridal and fine jewelry store, is excited to announce that it has won the Philadelphia Inquirer's Family-Owned Business Award in the Retail Excellence category. This award honors family-owned businesses who embody the spirit of Philadelphia, and continue to thrive in today's ever-changing economy, all while staying true to their roots.



To choose the award-winners, The Philadelphia Inquirer asked its readers to nominate family-owned businesses; an external panel then chose the winners by judging each nomination on their business success, accomplishments and civic/community service. With only 40 winners chosen, Golden Nugget Jewelry is thrilled to be named as the award-winner for Retail Excellence.



"As a family owned and operated business that has been located in the same location, right in the heart of Philadelphia, for the past thirty years, we are truly honored to receive this award," said Gil Herskovitz, the General Manager of Golden Nugget Jewelers. "Everyone here at Golden Nugget Jewelers is excited about this, and we look forward to providing Philadelphia, and its surrounding areas, with exceptional jewelry pieces and personalized service."



Golden Nugget Jewelers will be honored on Thursday, May 16th, at a celebratory luncheon at the Ballroom at the Ben, along with the other winners of a Family-Owned Business Award. In addition to receiving this award, Golden Nugget Jewelers will also be profiled in the Philadelphia Inquirer's Sunday Business section that following Sunday, which reaches approximately 1 million readers.



About Golden Nugget Jewelers

For the past 30 years, Golden Nugget Jewelers has operated out of the very same location in the heart of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We serve customers from Cherry Hill, Lansdowne, Mount Laurel, New York City, and even Baltimore, all of whom come to Golden Nugget Jewelers to find that perfect engagement ring or wedding band. Since 1987, Golden Nugget Jewelers has remained a family owned and operated business. Over the years, our staff has become part of the family, too, taking pride in serving our customers. Our staff is highly-trained and dedicated to providing a personalized and enjoyable shopping experience. https://www.goldennuggetjewelry.com/