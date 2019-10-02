Golf to End Alzheimer's 2019

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2019 --The tournament has the mission to raise awareness, funding, and support the important work of the Alzheimer's Association. Charity Tournaments brings together sporting communities, individuals and businesses, using their expertise to plan outstanding events to benefit important charities.



The Golf to End Alzheimer's charity tournament begins at 8 am at Bear Creek Golf Club. The catered event includes 18-holes, range balls, welcome bag & handling, as well as special events including 'Longest Drive' and 'Closest to Pin'. Single-player event registration is priced at $125, and team tickets are available for $400.



Sponsorship packages offer businesses, clubs, and individuals the opportunity to gain exposure as supporters of the Alzheimer's Association. A range of sponsorship opportunities has been created, catering to all budgets and commitment levels. Packages range from $500 to $5,000; allowing all interested parties the opportunity to partner with Charity Tournaments in this important event.



Full Title Sponsorship offers the opportunity to recognize the company name in the title of the event. Also included is sponsor's signs on the course, a feature in the event program and recognition online. As well as business exposure, the Title Sponsorship package also includes event registration for eight players, mini-lessons with golf pros and raffle tickets. Other sponsorship opportunities include Beat the Pro Sponsorship, Breakfast or Lunch Sponsor and Hole Sponsor. These packages offer varying levels of business exposure and player entry.



Charity Tournaments is also excited to work with businesses, clubs, and individuals on custom sponsorship packages; creating new and flexible ways of showing support for the Alzheimer's Association.



Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60-80% of dementia cases. The symptoms, including memory loss, disorientation and mood swings, start slowly and worsen; affecting the daily lives of millions. Golf to End Alzheimer's will recognize the outstanding work of the Alzheimer's Association, as well as supporting further treatment research.



For further information or to discuss sponsorship opportunities, please contact: Dr. Daniel Glauber dglauber@charitytournaments.org 817-876-7868.



To register for the event, or to make a donation, please visit the Charity Tournaments website at https://www.charitytournaments.org.



About Charity Tournaments

Charity Tournaments provides event management services for the overall greater good. Their event planning and management services help support and benefit charities by fundraising through sporting events.



Each year Charity Tournaments plans and launches various tournaments benefiting a local or national charity; helping to raise funds and awareness while keeping their participants engaged throughout the process.



About the Alzheimer's Association

Formed in 1980, the Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support, and research. Their mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.



Alzheimer's Association work on a national and local level to provide care and support for all those affected by Alzheimer's and other dementias. As the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's research, they are committed to advancing vital research toward methods of treatment, prevention and, ultimately, a cure.