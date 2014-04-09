Golf for St. Jude, Win a BMW

Join us for the 2014 Inaugural Gibout Toys Golf Classic benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospitals.
Eagan, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2014 --On June 16, 2014 Gibout Toys Inc. will hold the inaugural Gibout Toys Golf Classic at Stonebrooke Golf Club, located at 2693 County Road 79, Shakopee, MN 55379. Proceeds from the charity event will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitals. The festivities will begin with registration at 11:00 AM and a shotgun start at 1:00 PM, followed by dinner and a silent auction. Golfers will take a swing at winning a 24-month lease on a 3 Series BMW from BMW of Minnetonka in the hole in one contest. Other contests for both men and women will be held throughout the tournament.
Tournament sponsors include BMW of Minnetonka, The Toro Company, Lili Salon Spa, MN Twins Baseball, Sieben Grose Von Holtum & Carey, Peter Wong Photography, Hape Toys, Smart Gear Toys, Stonebrooke Golf Club, Twelve Petals Wellness, Nerium Independent Brand Partner Cara Citrowske and Advanced Dermatology Care.
Special items will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to St. Jude. Sponsorship packages for this event are still available. Visit the tournament website at www.gtgolfclassic.com for more information.
About Gibout Toys Inc.
Gibout Toys started with a vision to create unique toys that fuel the imagination. A passion to provide high-quality, unique, toys that will grow with your child, rather than become yesterday's passing fad. We care a great deal about the environment, and are a strong advocate for protecting it. That's why we specialize in toys that are made of renewable wood, plant-based rubber, water-based paints or have a low production impact on the environment. We go to great lengths to provide toys without toxic paints, plastics, or other harmful chemicals. From the beginning, Gibout Toys has been fully committed to integrating social and sustainable responsibility into our business model. From the soy ink used on our recycled business cards, to the recycled boxes used for shipping; We are very conscious of our potential impact on the environment. Gibouttoys.com
About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitals
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital opened on February 4, 1962 and was founded by the late entertainer Danny Thomas. Its mission is to find cures for children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. During the past five years, 81 cents of every dollar received has supported the research and treatment at St. Jude. On average, 7,800 active patients visit the hospital each year, most of whom are treated on an outpatient basis. No family ever pays St. Jude for anything. Find out how you can help by visiting the St. Jude website.