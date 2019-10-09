Golf Mat Donations to Help Animal Shelters

Fort Branch, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2019 --Gibson County Animal Services has been selected to participate in a pilot program called Green Spaces for Dogs. Rawhide Golf Ball Co. is donating recycled golf practice mats to use in the outdoor kennel area as an alternative to hard concrete flooring.



Rawhide Golf Ball Co. receives year-old golf practice mats from the nation's premier driving range company. These mats are refurbished and resold nationwide to individuals, golf courses, driving ranges, high schools and universities. The mats that cannot be reused professionally are donated to local animal shelters.



"We're excited to partner with Gibson County Animal Services to put these extra golf practice mats to good use for the benefits of shelter dogs," said Mark Schmitt, owner of Rawhide Golf Ball Co. "We feel this a great way for our company to give back to the community that we have called home for over 40 years."



The donated driving range mats are 60" by 60" with a one-inch thick grass-like turf, thermo-glued to a 0.5" dense foam backing, making them ideal for cushioning in animal shelters. The mats are easily cleaned with water or even a good hard rain.



Animal shelters interested in Green Spaces for Dogs should reach out to Rawhide Golf Ball Co. via their website to be added to the waiting list for mats as they become available.



Rawhide Golf Ball Co. is a locally owned and operated recycler of golf balls and practice mats serving clients throughout the nation based on the principles of quality, honesty and integrity. For more information about the company and its products, or to enroll in the Green Spaces for Dogs program, please visit http://rawhiderangemats.com/.